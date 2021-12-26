Cole Beasley has been cumulatively fined $100,000 for violating COVID-19 procedures

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was an outspoken opponent of COVID-19 protocols mutually agreed to by both the NFL and NFLPA. It turns out he’s literally putting his money where his mouth is, according to ESPN.

Chris Mortenson reported Sunday morning that Beasley has been fined multiple times this season to the tune of roughly $100,000 due to violating COVID protocols. It goes all the way back to August, where he was fined $14,600 when league officials were in the facility to review the protocols. That fine was doubled more than once after video monitoring by the league showed he willfully ignored the protocols in the building.

If Beasley isn’t following the protocols inside the building, it’s unlikely he’s following the enhanced protocols for unvaccinated players away from the facility.

In June, Beasley said he wasn’t going to follow the protocols even if it meant he had to retire or he would be fined. Now that’s happened.

“I’ll play for free this year to live life how I’ve lived it from day one. If I’m forced into retirement, so be it,” said Beasley at the time.