Bills vs Patriots: Ike Boettger leaves game with Achilles injury

The Buffalo Bills offensive line was already in trouble and now they’re lost Ike Boettger, and likely he’s done for the season. CBS reported after Boettger was carted off the field that it’s an Achilles injury for the offensive lineman who started at left guard this week.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins has been on the COVID-19 list followed by guard Jon Feliciano and guard Cody Ford. All three were being relied on to start games this season. Dawkins came back on Saturday, but didn’t get the start as the team wanted him to work back into game shape. With the Boettger injury he’s back in the game.

From left to right, Spencer Brown, Boettger, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, and Daryl Williams started the game. Now it’s Dawkins, Bates, Morse, Williams, and Brown.

Hopefully the Bills can get Feliciano or Ford back in time for their next game to solidify the interior offensive line.