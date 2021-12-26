AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills control AFC East destiny

The Buffalo Bills control their own path to the AFC East crown. After consecutive win for the Bills and consecutive losses for the New England Patriots, Buffalo is the leader in the race for the division.

With both teams at 9-6, the Bills are in first place. They split their head-to-head games, but the Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 giving them a worse record in the AFC East. Buffalo’s 4-1 division record tops the Patriots’ 3-2 division record. The Bills play the New York Jets in Week 18 while the Patriots play the Dolphins, who are still alive in the playoff race.

If the Bills win their last two games against the Atlanta Falcons and Jets, they win the AFC East.

We will update the rest of the AFC Playoff Picture as it unfolds this afternoon, but the most important thing is settled for now.

AFC East Standings

Buffalo Bills (9-6, 4-1 AFC) New England Patriots (9-6, 3-2 AFC East) Miami Dolphins (7-7) NY Jets (4-11)

More to come...