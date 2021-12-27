Buffalo Bills Links, 12/27: Recapping the win over the Patriots

Statement made. The Buffalo Bills knew they needed a win Sunday in Foxborough over the New England Patriots to have a chance at claiming back-to-back AFC East titles, and thanks to an all-around dominant performance, the Bills are back in the driver’s seat thanks to a 33-21 triumph over the Patriots.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links recaps the victory, which was buoyed by a career day from wideout Isaiah McKenzie, a surgical performance from Josh Allen, the hard running of Devin Singletary, the outstanding play of a depleted offensive line, and a defense that constantly made life difficult for Mac Jones.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Report card, observations, reactions to Week 16 win

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had himself a day to boost a Buffalo wide receiving corps that was playing without Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley. We assess McKenzie’s breakout game, hand out grades after Buffalo firmly cemented itself as the team to beat in the AFC East, analyze another phenomenal performance from Josh Allen, heap praise on the offensive line for putting together a fantastic effort, discuss the major defensive adjustments the Bills made, and give credit to head coach Sean McDermott for being quite aggressive with his play calling.

Bills dominate Patriots to seize control of the AFC East

We relive the key plays that shaped Buffalo’s 33-21 win over New England, read about how the road to the AFC East title runs through Western New York, discuss how Buffalo’s aggressive and efficient offense accomplished something that had never before been done to a Bill Belichick-coached team, and more.

Updated AFC playoff picture

The Bills are solidly entrenched as the AFC’s No. 4 seed following their convincing road win over New England.

Odds and ends

We learn that wide receiver Cole Beasley has amassed roughly $100,000 in fines over multiple COVID-19 protocol violations, see how Bills Mafia gave the team a warm welcome home after the win over the Patriots, find out which team is interested in speaking with Buffalo defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier about a head coaching vacancy, and more.