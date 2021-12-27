Bills vs Falcons: Buffalo is once again a double-digit favorite

Fresh off their win solidifying themselves on top of the AFC East for the time being, the Buffalo Bills turn their attention to the Atlanta Falcons and next Sunday’s Week 17 home game. The Bills are two-touchdown favorites over the Falcons.

The spread is 14 points and the over/under is 44.5, so DraftKings Sportsbook thinks the Bills will win 29 to 15 or thereabouts.

Buffalo went the entire 2020 season without being a double-digit favorite. For the sixth time this year, the Bills are a double-digit favorite and they’ve covered in all of those contests except their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills have beat the spread in every one of their victories this season.

The Falcons have been double-digit underdogs twice this year and failed to cover in both of those contests against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ve only hit the over in one of their last seven contests.

