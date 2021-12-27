Bills move Ike Boettger to IR, Cam Lewis to COVID among roster moves

The Buffalo Bills announced a flurry of roster moves Monday evening, including one that was entirely expected. The team placed guard Ike Boettger on injured reserve thanks to the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in Sunday’s 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots.

Buffalo also placed cornerback Cam Lewis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Lewis joins Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford, and A.J. Epenesa as players on the active roster COVID list. The team also has two players on the practice squad, tight end Quintin Morris and defensive end Mike Love, on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

To replace Boettger on the active roster, Buffalo signed veteran tackle Bobby Hart off their practice squad. Hart was with the Bills through training camp and the preseason, but he did not make the team. He was released, but he signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad before re-signing with Buffalo’s practice squad. He then signed with the Tennessee Titans, playing in three games and making one start before coming back to Buffalo.

The final announced move was the release of defensive end Breeland Speaks from the practice squad. Speaks was a second-round draft choice of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 NFL Draft. The press release misspells his last name as Sparks. He spent five days on Buffalo’s practice squad.

The Bills now have 16 players on their practice squad and 47 active players on their roster. Hopefully, some of those players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list clear protocols in time for this weekend’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.