Josh Allen makes history in win over New England

They’ve been playing football for 101 seasons, but on Sunday, Buffalo Bills All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen did something that has never before been done in the long history of the NFL.

After throwing for three touchdown passes, Allen became the first NFL player with at least 100 passing touchdowns and at least 20 rushing touchdowns in their first four seasons in the NFL. That’s quite an impressive and exclusive feat for Allen.

Allen was surgical in his dissection of Bill Belichick’s stout defense during Sunday’s 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots that put Buffalo in the driver’s seat in the race for the AFC East crown.

Allen completed 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards with three touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He also led the team in rushing yards, accounting for 64 on 12 carries (an average of 5.3 yards per rush).

Allen directed a Bills offense that scored 33 points, second most against New England this year. Buffalo scored on six of its nine possessions—though, in fairness, two of those non-scoring drives came at the end of the first and second halves, and one was when Buffalo was stopped one yard shy of a touchdown in the first half.

With his 12-yard touchdown toss to Stefon Diggs late in the second quarter, Allen became just the third Bills quarterback with 100 career touchdown passes. Allen joins Hall of Famer Jim Kelly (237) and Joe Ferguson (181) as the only Buffalo signal callers to eclipse 100 career passing touchdowns with the Bills.

After surpassing 300 yards passing in a game for the sixth time this year, Allen upped his passing yardage total to 4,048, becoming the first Buffalo quarterback to post multiple seasons of 4,000 or more passing yards.

For his young career, Allen has 132 total touchdowns: 101 passing, 29 rushing touchdowns, and, of course, two receiving touchdowns (in the 2019 Wild Card game vs. the Houston Texans and a 2020 regular-season game vs. the Arizona Cardinals).