Circling the Wagons: Bills spoil Pats’ tea party with 33-21 win

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the New England Patriots, 33-21 to take over the AFC East. We discuss the amazing play from Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Allen being clutch and putting the team on his back, fourth-down conversions, the offensive line protecting Allen, shovel passes, and much more!

We announce the winner this week’s giveaway, and we discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

