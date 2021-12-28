Buffalo Bills Links, 12/28: How Buffalo dominated Pats in must-win game

If the Buffalo Bills had designs of claiming a second consecutive AFC East crown, they knew they needed to win out, and they firmly entrenched themselves atop the divisional standings with a 33-21 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the blueprint Buffalo used to dismantle the Patriots, including how All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen delivered arguably his best game as a professional, how a much-maligned offensive line stepped up, and how Buffalo’s defense adjusted to New England’s use of “heavy personnel” (plays with a sixth offensive lineman).
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five Buffalo Bills to watch at the New England Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five New England Patriots to watch against the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen makes history in win over New England - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills G Ike Boettger’s Achilles Injury - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills move Ike Boettger to IR, Cam Lewis to COVID among roster moves - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC Playoff Picture: Bills can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Circling the Wagons: Bills spoil Pats’ tea party with 33-21 win - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Falcons: Buffalo is once again a double-digit favorite - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
How the Bills dominated the Pats in must-win game
The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed boost to their offensive line with the return of left tackle Dion Dawkins, and the line stepped up huge in Buffalo’s win over New England. That was one of the keys to Buffalo’s statement win over New England. We dive into the progress made by Buffalo’s much-maligned offensive line, explore how Josh Allen played arguably his best and most complete game as a professional, analyze how Buffalo’s defense made the right adjustments to neutralize New England’s use of “heavy personnel” (plays with six offensive linemen), and give credit to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie for delivering a huge performance in the most important game of the season.
- Upon Further Review: Bills’ much-maligned O-line takes big step forward in win over Patriots | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Jim Kubiak: How Bills quarterback Josh Allen put together his best game as a pro | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- NFL news: Josh Allen, Bills answer bell vs. Patriots - Yahoo! Sports
- Josh Allen? Unstoppable. Joe Burrow? Rare. And blame the Patriots defense — not Mac Jones! Week 16 NFL reality check – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Analysis: Bills defense adjusts, improves vs. Pats’ heavy personnel | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Isaiah McKenzie once joked he’s face of Bills franchise - he looked the part vs. Patriots - newyorkupstate.com
- Isaiah McKenzie steps up with career-best game to help Buffalo Bills take AFC East lead - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Next Gen Stats: Josh Allen’s 3 most improbable completions Week 16 - BuffaloBills.com
- Efe Obada trails only Ed Oliver in defensive-line snaps for Bills in win over Patriots | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Big win for Bills, but there’s still work to be done
The Bills are in control of the AFC East and need to win out (or hope for a New England loss) to secure back-to-back divisional championships. And while the win in New England was certainly sweet, head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills know there’s still plenty of work to be done this regular season.
- Maiorana: Bills in AFC East drivers’ seat, but the journey is not complete - Democrat & Chronicle
- Simon: Bills take big step towards silencing doubters - WGR 550
- Where the Bills stand in the AFC playoff picture after Week 16 | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
Sean McDermott would “welcome” head coaching opportunities for his top assistant coaches, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier Plus, Josh Allen joined an elite quarterback club during Buffalo’s win over New England, the Bills make several roster moves, the latest on where Buffalo sits in the NFL power rankings, and how Bills Mafia got started in giving back to charitable organizations.
- Observations: Sean McDermott would welcome head-coaching opportunities for his coordinators | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Leslie Frazier, Brian Daboll earn praise from Sean McDermott - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills’ Josh Allen becomes ninth quarterback in NFL history with 100 touchdown passes in first four seasons | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills defensive back Cam Lewis added to Covid-19 list; no update on Star Lotulelei | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Ike Boettger goes on IR; Bobby Hart to active roster - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL Power Rankings Week 17: 1-32 poll, plus every team’s non-quarterback MVP - ESPN.com
- ‘It’s become expected of you’: How viral Dalton donations turned giving into Bills fans tradition | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Jeremiah: Why Bills have potential to be ‘really dangerous’ in playoffs - BuffaloBills.com
Loading comments...