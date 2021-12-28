Buffalo Bills Links, 12/28: How Buffalo dominated Pats in must-win game

If the Buffalo Bills had designs of claiming a second consecutive AFC East crown, they knew they needed to win out, and they firmly entrenched themselves atop the divisional standings with a 33-21 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the blueprint Buffalo used to dismantle the Patriots, including how All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen delivered arguably his best game as a professional, how a much-maligned offensive line stepped up, and how Buffalo’s defense adjusted to New England’s use of “heavy personnel” (plays with a sixth offensive lineman).

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

How the Bills dominated the Pats in must-win game

The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed boost to their offensive line with the return of left tackle Dion Dawkins, and the line stepped up huge in Buffalo’s win over New England. That was one of the keys to Buffalo’s statement win over New England. We dive into the progress made by Buffalo’s much-maligned offensive line, explore how Josh Allen played arguably his best and most complete game as a professional, analyze how Buffalo’s defense made the right adjustments to neutralize New England’s use of “heavy personnel” (plays with six offensive linemen), and give credit to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie for delivering a huge performance in the most important game of the season.

Big win for Bills, but there’s still work to be done

The Bills are in control of the AFC East and need to win out (or hope for a New England loss) to secure back-to-back divisional championships. And while the win in New England was certainly sweet, head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills know there’s still plenty of work to be done this regular season.

Odds and ends

Sean McDermott would “welcome” head coaching opportunities for his top assistant coaches, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier Plus, Josh Allen joined an elite quarterback club during Buffalo’s win over New England, the Bills make several roster moves, the latest on where Buffalo sits in the NFL power rankings, and how Bills Mafia got started in giving back to charitable organizations.