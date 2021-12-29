 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Bills beat Pats, reclaim AFC East lead

Buffalo is back in the driver’s seat.

By Jonathan Korzelius
In their biggest game of the year, the Buffalo Bills soundly defeated the New England Patriots to avenge their earlier 14-10 loss at home. This win now all but guarantees Buffalo a playoff berth, as well as control of their own destiny in the AFC East.

Pat, Jon, and Brando discuss Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber performance, Isaiah McKenzie’s monster game, and Boston Sports Radio call-ins this week.

Plus, a drought salute and Buffalo Sabres Update.

