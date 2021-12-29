Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Bills beat Pats, reclaim AFC East lead

In their biggest game of the year, the Buffalo Bills soundly defeated the New England Patriots to avenge their earlier 14-10 loss at home. This win now all but guarantees Buffalo a playoff berth, as well as control of their own destiny in the AFC East.

Pat, Jon, and Brando discuss Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber performance, Isaiah McKenzie’s monster game, and Boston Sports Radio call-ins this week.

Plus, a drought salute and Buffalo Sabres Update.

