Buffalo Bills Links, 12/29: Bills activate four from COVID-19 list

The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed on Tuesday to a new isolation timeline for players who have COVID-19, reducing the isolation period for players who test positive from ten days to five days. This is contingent on at least five days passing since the initial positive swab for the player, at least 24 hours passing since the player’s last fever, other symptoms being “resolved or improved,” and the player being cleared by the team doctor.
Today’s edition of the Buffalo Bills daily links leads off with the news that, thanks in part to this reduced timeline, the Bills have activated four key players off of the reserve/COVID-19 list, just in time for Sunday’s Week 17 home game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Beasley, Davis, Epenesa, Feliciano activated
Wide receiver Cole Beasley was among four Bills players activated off of the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, moves that happened in part because of the new isolation timeline agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA. Also activated were fellow wideout Gabriel Davis, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, and starting left guard Jon Feliciano. All of the newly activated players should be available when the Bills welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Highmark Stadium for a 1 p.m. EST clash on Sunday.
As we all know, the Bills kept their dreams of repeating as AFC East champions alive thanks to a convincing 33-21 win over the New England Patriots. Before we turn our attention to Week 17 and the Atlanta Falcons, we dive into how All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen had an answer for everything the Patriots’ defense threw his way, hand out positional grades, examine how the run-pass option has fueled a resurgence by Buffalo in the red zone, and more.
Find out how Isaiah McKenzie’s plea on social media for a tasty Christmas Eve meal led to a memorable new friendship (and fueled his big game vs. the Patriots), read about the top storylines to know as Buffalo prepares to host the Atlanta Falcons, relive another memorable Bills game that didn’t feature a single punt, and more!
