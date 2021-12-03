Bills fans raise more than $108K to honor Tre’Davious White

When Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered an ACL tear against the New Orleans Saints and was ruled out for the rest of the season, Bills fans were understandably disappointed over the loss of a key lynchpin on the defense.

But in true Bills Mafia fashion, the fanbase responded to the news of White’s devastating injury by opening up their wallets and pocketbooks to give back to a cause near and dear to White: the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, which services White’s hometown of Shreveport, LA.

Making $27 donations in honor of White’s jersey number with the Bills, Buffalo’s fans have so far raised more than $108,000 that will help put food on the tables and in the bellies of families in need in White’s hometown.

As of Wednesday, $108,359 had been donated for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in White’s name. The fundraising initiative was orchestrated by Lara McKee, vice president of The Mafia Babes, and the effort took off when her team started a social media campaign.

“I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown. It truly means the world to me to have my fans support me in this way, by giving back to my community,” White said of the generosity of Bills fans.

According to Martha Marak, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, every $1 donated by Bills fans will turn into $10 in food value, and every $27 in donations will turn into enough food for the food bank to distribute 100 meals.

To donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, click here.

If you would like to donate somewhere closer to Buffalo, the Food Bank of Western New York is also accepting donations.

Additionally, The Bills Mafia Babes are encouraging all fans who are coming to Highmark Stadium for Week 13’s Monday Night Football showdown with the New England Patriots to bring a white towel with them to wave in support of Tre’Davious White.