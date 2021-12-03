Buffalo Bills Links, 12/3: Key matchups to watch vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) host the New England Patriots (8-4) in a HUGE Monday Night Football clash in Week 13, and in today’s edition of the Bills daily links, we break down the key matchups to watch, including what Buffalo’s defense needs to do to stop the run and contain New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Key matchups to watch vs. New England
First place in the AFC East is on the line when the Bills take on the Patriots in a primetime showdown in Orchard Park, NY. We break down the key matchups to watch, examine why Buffalo’s All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen needs to stay patient vs. Bill Belichick’s defense, discuss why New England is starting to feel like the Patriots of old, and how Monday night’s game will be the coldest one of his career.
- 7 things to watch for in Bills vs. Patriots | Week 13 - BuffaloBills.com
- Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen needs to summon his patience vs. Patriots | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- White: Bills have to beat New England - WGR 550
- Perpetual Patriots starting to feel inevitable to Bills fans – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Erik Brady: ‘Hate’ is such a strong word. But when it comes to the New England Patriots, it fits | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Mac & Freeze: Patriots QB Jones set to play in coldest game of career vs. Buffalo Bills - newyorkupstate.com
- ESPN analyst calls Bills-Patriots biggest game of the year in NFL - newyorkupstate.com
- Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs preview Bills-Pats - BuffaloBills.com
- Patriots at Bills spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football – The Athletic (Subscription required).
Updates on Star Lotulelei, Spencer Brown
Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that both DT Star Lotulelei and tackle Spencer Brown appear to be “trending in a good direction” leading up to the showdown with the Patriots.
- Bills DT Star Lotulelei limited in return to practice | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- McDermott: Lotulelei, Brown “headed in a good direction” - WGR 550
- Bills vs. Patriots: Dawkins shared COVID experience with Loutlelei - Democrat & Chronicle
Odds and ends
We recap what Buffalo’s offensive line did to become a more consistent unit, highlight how wide receiver Gabriel Davis and Tremaine Edmunds delivered solid performances in the win over the New Orleans Saints, assess the Bills defense through its first 11 games, hear about Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy’s career through his own “Marvisms,” get the latest on the generosity of Bills fans who are donating to support Tre’Davious White, and more.
- How the Bills overcame offensive line troubles to get back on track: All-22 film review – The Athletic
- Defensive Report Card: Grading the Bills’ key contributors through 11 games | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Marv Levy’s remarkable football journey told through his own words and ‘Marvisms’ - newyorkupstate.com
- Donations in Bills CB Tre’Davious White’s name pass $100,000 | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Stefon Diggs: Eliminating turnovers like milking a cow; How Bills WR views Patriots showdown - newyorkupstate.com
- Frank Reich turning 60, invites fans to support his fight against sexual abuse of children | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
