Buffalo Bills Links, 12/3: Key matchups to watch vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) host the New England Patriots (8-4) in a HUGE Monday Night Football clash in Week 13, and in today’s edition of the Bills daily links, we break down the key matchups to watch, including what Buffalo’s defense needs to do to stop the run and contain New England quarterback Mac Jones.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Key matchups to watch vs. New England

First place in the AFC East is on the line when the Bills take on the Patriots in a primetime showdown in Orchard Park, NY. We break down the key matchups to watch, examine why Buffalo’s All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen needs to stay patient vs. Bill Belichick’s defense, discuss why New England is starting to feel like the Patriots of old, and how Monday night’s game will be the coldest one of his career.

Updates on Star Lotulelei, Spencer Brown

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that both DT Star Lotulelei and tackle Spencer Brown appear to be “trending in a good direction” leading up to the showdown with the Patriots.

Odds and ends

We recap what Buffalo’s offensive line did to become a more consistent unit, highlight how wide receiver Gabriel Davis and Tremaine Edmunds delivered solid performances in the win over the New Orleans Saints, assess the Bills defense through its first 11 games, hear about Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy’s career through his own “Marvisms,” get the latest on the generosity of Bills fans who are donating to support Tre’Davious White, and more.