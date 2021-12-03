Buffalo Bills injuries: Star Lotulelei dealing with lingering illness

The Buffalo Bills were glad to see Star Lotulelei and Spencer Brown return from the COVID-19 reserve list this week, but Lotulelei still isn’t one hundred percent yet. On the team’s injury reports, the nose tackle was listed as limited with an illness for the last two days of practice.

When Dion Dawkins, the team’s left tackle, spoke with the media on Thursday, he mentioned that Lotulelei had called him about acute COVID symptoms:

Star had called me, and he asked a couple of questions because he was feeling chest pains and stuff like that. I just told him that they give us these antibody infusion bags, and I took one and after that, I started to feel a lot better. So, I’m guessing Star took that and he’s feeling a lot better. I don’t really know, but I know that was one of his questions. I just helped them through it as much as I could because everyone’s battle was a little bit different.

Dawkins ended up hospitalized with a bout of COVID over the summer, and mentioned that the after-effects were giving him trouble with his typical conditioning this year. The injury report can’t indicate whether Lotulelei’s limitations are or aren’t related to his COVID illness, but for the time being, it doesn’t look like he’s ready to return to action just yet.

Lotulelei aside, the Bills roster is in pretty good shape. Matt Milano is still limited with a shoulder injury that dates back two and a half weeks, but it hasn’t impacted his availability yet. Cody Ford (bicep) was a full participant in practice so far, but with Spencer Brown back in action he might be relegated to backup duty again. Reggie Gilliam (ankle) was injured in the fourth quarter of the win over New Orleans. He didn’t practice on Thursday, but was limited on Friday. There’s still a chance he could play against the Patriots on Monday, and with the current weather forecast, the Bills might need him.

Cole Beasley seems like he’s put his rib injury in the past at this point. He didn’t practice on Thursday, but it was solely for veteran rest reasons, and he was full-go on Friday.

The Patriots are still without safety Kyle Dugger (COVID). If he’s asymptomatic and vaccinated, there’s a chance he could play on Monday, but that clock is ticking down. Everyone else of significance on their roster was limited or better in practice on Friday.