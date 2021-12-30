Jamie D and Big Newt: Bills back in driver’s seat

The Buffalo Bills thrust themselves back into first place after bestowing a beat down on the New England Patriots. The win puts the Bills in a strong position to close out the regular season. If they can win the final two games, Buffalo will host at least one home playoff game.

Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton discuss what excited them about the Patriots game, including the coming-out party by wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who not only had a career day, but was the Bills’ most productive wideout.

Another aspect that impressed the hosts was the aggressive coaching. Head Coach Sean McDermott went for it on four fourth-down plays, showing that they were playing to win from the outset.

Furthermore, D’Amico and Newton believe that the Buffalo Bills have won their biggest game of the season and have now positioned themselves for a Super Bowl run. With the way the team has played over the past ten quarters, it looks reminiscent of last year’s Super Bowl winner, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

