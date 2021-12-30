Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons broadcast map

The Buffalo Bills seized control of the AFC East with a dominant 33-21 win over the New England Patriots in Week 16.

If the Bills are to win their second consecutive divisional title, they need to win their final two games, a mission that begins with Sunday’s 1 p.m. EST home game vs. the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium in Week 17.

Unlike last week’s statement win over New England—which was CBS’ featured early broadcast for most of the country—this week’s home game vs. the Falcons will be the primary FOX telecast only for fans residing in the teams’ primary markets.

Others who will get this AFC East/NFC South crossover game include those living in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wyoming (where Josh Allen played collegiately), and a sliver of Nebraska.

FOX is sending Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter) to Orchard Park to cover the Bills vs. the Falcons.

The areas that can see the game are highlighted in yellow (map courtesy of 506sports):

Besides Buffalo hosting Atlanta, the rest of the FOX early slate of games features the Los Angeles Rams at the Baltimore Ravens (in red), the Philadelphia Eagles at the Washington Football Team (blue), Las Vegas Raiders at the Indianapolis Colts (green), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New York Jets (orange).

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting all-time between the Bills and the Falcons. Atlanta leads the all-time series 7-5, but the Bills prevailed in the most recent matchup by a 23-17 score on Oct. 1, 2017.

In that game, Stephen Hauschka booted three fourth-quarter field goals, Tre’Davious White scooped up a fumble and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown, Charles Clay caught five passes for 112 yards, and Micah Hyde intercepted Matt Ryan twice to fuel the Bills to victory.

This will be Atlanta’s first trip to Orchard Park in 16 years, when the Falcons defeated the Bills 24-16 on Sept. 25, 2005. Technically, the Bills hosted the Falcons on Dec. 1, 2013, but that game, a 34-31 Falcons’ win in overtime, was played in the Rogers Centre in Toronto.