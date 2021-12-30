Video Analysis: Celebrating the Bills’ win against the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills headed East for their rematch with the New England Patriots, seeking redemption. And that’s exactly what they did. In one of the biggest games of the season, the Bills put together one of their best games to convincingly put down the Pats. Let’s continue the celebration with some highlight analysis.

NOTE: At the time of writing, the coaches film was not available.

Touchdown 1

This touchdown was courtesy of a stellar offensive line performance. Josh Allen has all day to go through his reads. He finds Lil’ Dirty Isaiah McKenzie in the back of the end zone for the first touchdown of the day. The broadcast angle isn’t great but we can still get a good look at the pocket Allen has and the narrow throwing lane.

Touchdown 2

This is the touchdown that led to Stefon Diggs giving some Patriots fans a bit of love (aka all the f-bombs given). This is a magnificent timing throw with Allen needing to get the ball in before a second defensive back can close on Diggs, and over/around a couple defenders in the middle. The ball is caught in stride as the duo makes a ridiculous play look routine.

Touchdown 3

Devin Singletary pretty much wills his way to the end zone on this one. Singletary was running angry all day. There are three Patriots who have a reasonable chance to be involved in the play. Ja’Whaun Bentley does meet Singletary nearly the line of scrimmage and gets blown up. Bentley outweighs Singletary by about 50 lbs.

Touchdown 4

What a perfect play to cap off a 13-play drive that ate over five minutes of clock that New England couldn’t afford to lose. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills methodically worked down the field. Buffalo called up a play that looked dead in the water. A casual flip of the ball to a wide-open Dawson Knox shut the door on a possible Patriots comeback.

Interception 1

The defense played a large part in the victory as well, so let’s celebrate their work too. The Patriots have found success this season on the back of Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick. Excellent play calls on offense that understand the strengths (and weaknesses) of his players have put the Patriots in good position to take advantage of the elite defensive efforts. This is a pretty high-percentage pass and Mac Jones would have been on target if A.J. Klein stopped existing for a moment. Klein did no such thing though, turning this into a tip drill, which Micah Hyde capitalizes on.

Interception 2

It would have taken several miracles for the Patriots to pull out a win here, starting with this Hail Mary attempt. Mac Jones doesn’t give his receiver even a prayer of hauling this in. Buffalo swarms to it and there are more white jerseys with a chance at the underthrown ball than blue ones. Micah Hyde comes down with it (again).