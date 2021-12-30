All our coverage: Bills host Falcons in Week 17 with playoffs in focus

The Buffalo Bills host the Atlanta Falcons in Orchard Park this weekend for the first time since 2005. The last time the Falcons played the Bills up north, it was really up north, as part of the Bills Toronto Series in 2013.

This time, the Bills are a much better team than that 2013 edition, and they are looking to wrap up a spot in the playoffs with a win and a little bit of help. They can’t clinch the AFC East this weekend, but two straight wins to finish out the year would do the trick.

The Falcons still have playoff aspirations, as well, but they need a lot of help. They’re 7-8 on the season, but their wins are against the basement-dwellers of the NFL and they have a -122 point differential. This is a team Buffalo should handle if they want to be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings SportsBook think the Bills are going to blow out the Falcons, and have installed them as a two-touchdown favorite. The over/under is 44. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

