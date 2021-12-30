Buffalo Bills activate Cody Ford, Cam Lewis from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills announced that they have activated guard Cody Ford and cornerback Cam Lewis from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Those two were the last of Buffalo’s active-roster players on the list, which means the team will have its full cadre of players heading into this week’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ford has appeared in 13 games this year, seven of which were starts. Given that Jon Feliciano was also activated from the COVID list, it’s probable that Ford will slot in behind Feliciano and Daryl Williams as the team’s top backup guard. Ike Boettger, who had been starting at left guard in Feliciano’s absence, tore his Achilles tendon last week. Ryan Bates, AKA Rick Bates, started last week in what was arguably the line’s best game to date, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were to start at left guard, either. The good thing is that Buffalo has its full array of options this week.

Lewis was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on November 11 of this year. He had appeared in a game prior, though, as a practice squad call-up. In six games this season, Lewis has six tackles, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble. He’s primarily been used on special teams even with Tre’Davious White out.

Buffalo also announced two other roster moves, as they activated tight end Quintin Morris from the Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released running back Antonio Williams from the practice squad. Morris has never appeared in an NFL game, but he’s been on Buffalo’s practice squad all year. Williams burst on to the scene last year in Buffalo’s Week Seventeen blowout win over the Miami Dolphins He carried twelve times for 63 yards and two touchdowns, adding a 20-yard reception on a screen pass from Matt Barkley.