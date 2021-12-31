Buffalo Bills Links, 12/31: Dawkins, Bates fuel o-line

On the road with a chance to seize control in the race for the AFC East championship, the Buffalo Bills received one of the most impressive performances of the year from their offensive line, which has come under fire for inconsistent play.
The final Bills daily links of 2021 leads off by examining the impact that left tackle Dion Dawkins and swingman Ryan Bates had in bringing stability to the line while providing All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen with ample time to find his open receivers.
Have a happy New Year, everyone!
Additional Bills news from around the web
Ryan Bates, Dion Dawkins key revamped O-line
The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line has been much-maligned this year, but last Sunday, when the Bills faced a must-win game at the New England Patriots, the line stepped up big time. We shine a light on left tackle Dion Dawkins, who bounced back from a second bout with COVID-19 to deliver a spectacular performance, and spotlight Ryan Bates, whose versatility is coming in handy in the trenches.
- ‘He’s very resilient’: Bills LT Dion Dawkins comes back from second bout with Covid-19 | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Dion Dawkins remarkable in post-COVID-19 showing, and have the Bills found an O-line? All-22 film review – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Ryan Bates’ versatility on the offensive line came in handy against Patriots - Democrat & Chronicle
- Just call him Rick: Bills’ Ryan Bates creating buzz, having time of his life - newyorkupstate.com
Focusing on the Atlanta Falcons and Week 17
Hear from head coach Sean McDermott, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs on the keys to winning Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, break down the key matchups that will determine who wins this AFC East/NFC South crossover game, get a score prediction and find out which former Bills All-Pro will be the Legend of the Game.
- Bills vs. Falcons: Here’s what McDermott, players are saying - Democrat & Chronicle
- Josh Allen, Sean McDermott talk Madden, Falcons - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills vs. Falcons | Numbers to know + score predictions | Week 17 - BuffaloBills.com
- Game Preview | Bills vs. Falcons | Week 17 - BuffaloBills.com
- Falcons at Bills spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 17 game – The Athletic (Subscription required)
- Brian Moorman set to return as the Bills Legend of the Game - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier could become hot names in the head-coaching carousel. Plus, learn about the latest roster moves made by the Bills, get to know All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs, hear why Josh Allen is one of eight finalists for the prestigious Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, learn why former special teams ace Steve Tasker is “at peace” as he waits to find out if he is one of the Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists, and more!
- Bills coaching staff could get raided this year - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills activate Cody Ford and Cam Lewis from reserve/COVID-19 list - BuffaloBills.com
- Mark Gaughan: Stefon Diggs compares self to superhero, but he’s no diva | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Josh Allen named a finalist for NFL’s 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship award - BuffaloBills.com
- Erik Brady: Bills legend Steve Tasker remains at ‘peace’ as football Hall of Fame prepares to announce finalists | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Predicting the NFL playoff picture - ESPN’s Football Power Index projects Weeks 17-18, division races, wild-card hunts, more
- Alan Pergament: John Madden memories with a Buffalo flavor – wings, weather and a rare crushing defeat | Television | buffalonews.com
