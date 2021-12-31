Emmanuel Sanders, Ed Oliver questionable for Buffalo Bills against Atlanta Falcons

The Buffalo Bills will have two players questionable for this weekend’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, per the team’s practice report. Ed Oliver (ankle) was limited in practice all week. Emmanuel Sanders regressed with his ongoing knee injury this week, limited in practice on Wednesday and not practicing at all on Thursday or Friday.

If Oliver couldn’t play, the Bills would be counting on Efe Obada and Vernon Butler to step up, and that wouldn’t come close to adequately meeting Oliver’s impact this year. He’s really been the primary wrecking ball on the defensive interior. Harrison Philips and Star Lotulelei have their moments, but can’t penetrate the backfield with the same suddenness as Oliver.

If Sanders misses the game, the Bills have more depth, thanks to Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley rejoining the team from the COVID-19 list. Expect Davis to step up as a starter; with Sanders sidelined against the Carolina Panthers, Davis had five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Several other Bills were listed on the injury report but will play this weekend. Mario Addison was limited with a forearm injury all week, but that hasn’t affected his availability. Taiwan Jones had his knee injury flare up midweek, missing practice on Thursday and being limited on Friday. But he’ll play. Vernon Butler and Jaquan Johnson, who were sick earlier in the week, were back to practice on Friday and good to go. Micah Hyde (forearm), Jordan Poyer (shoulder), and Devin Singletary (ankle) were all listed this week, and they’ll play. A late addition to the practice roster was Tremaine Edmunds (thumb). He was a full participant on Friday and he’ll play this weekend.