The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday night

The Buffalo Bills will be in primetime for the second week in a row. This week they will play host to the New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones for the first time, and on Monday Night Football.

2021 Season

The Pats currently sit in first place in the AFC East with an 8-4 record. They’ve won six straight games, including wins over the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, and most recently, the Tennessee Titans.

Head Coach

Unfortunately, Bill Belichick is still the head coach in New England. This is his 27th year as an NFL head coach and his 22nd with the Patriots. His career record is 288-140 (0.673 percent). He has a few Super Bowl wins too. Whatever.

Offensive Coordinator

Josh McDaniels is in the 10th season of his second stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. He has spent 13 seasons in total as the OC in Foxborough. His 2021 offense currently ranks seventh in points per game and third in yards per game.

Defensive Coordinator

The Patriots do not have a named defensive coordinator. Just about a year ago, Bill Belichick praised his son Steve Belichick for his play calling. Steve is officially listed as the outside linebackers coach for the Patriots. The defense in New England is ranked first in points-per-game allowed and fourth in yards-per-game allowed.

Offensive Starters

QB: Mac Jones *

RB: Damien Harris

WR: Nelson Agholor ^

WR: Jakobi Meyers

WR: Kendrick Bourne ^

TE: Jonnu Smith ^

LT: Isaiah Wynn

LG: Ted Karras ^

C: David Andrews

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Trent Brown ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

LE: Deatrich Wise Jr.

DL: Davon Godchaux ^

RE: Lawrence Guy

LB: Matthew Judon ^

LB: Dont’a Hightower

LB: Ja’Whaun Bentley

DB: Kyle Dugger

LCB: J.C. Jackson

RCB: Jalen Mills ^

S: Adrian Phillips

S: Devin McCourty

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie