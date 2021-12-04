The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday night

The Buffalo Bills will be in primetime for the second week in a row. This week they will play host to the New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones for the first time, and on Monday Night Football.
2021 Season
The Pats currently sit in first place in the AFC East with an 8-4 record. They’ve won six straight games, including wins over the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, and most recently, the Tennessee Titans.
Head Coach
Unfortunately, Bill Belichick is still the head coach in New England. This is his 27th year as an NFL head coach and his 22nd with the Patriots. His career record is 288-140 (0.673 percent). He has a few Super Bowl wins too. Whatever.
Offensive Coordinator
Josh McDaniels is in the 10th season of his second stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. He has spent 13 seasons in total as the OC in Foxborough. His 2021 offense currently ranks seventh in points per game and third in yards per game.
Defensive Coordinator
The Patriots do not have a named defensive coordinator. Just about a year ago, Bill Belichick praised his son Steve Belichick for his play calling. Steve is officially listed as the outside linebackers coach for the Patriots. The defense in New England is ranked first in points-per-game allowed and fourth in yards-per-game allowed.
Offensive Starters
- QB: Mac Jones *
- RB: Damien Harris
- WR: Nelson Agholor ^
- WR: Jakobi Meyers
- WR: Kendrick Bourne ^
- TE: Jonnu Smith ^
- LT: Isaiah Wynn
- LG: Ted Karras ^
- C: David Andrews
- RG: Shaq Mason
- RT: Trent Brown ^
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Defensive Starters
- LE: Deatrich Wise Jr.
- DL: Davon Godchaux ^
- RE: Lawrence Guy
- LB: Matthew Judon ^
- LB: Dont’a Hightower
- LB: Ja’Whaun Bentley
- DB: Kyle Dugger
- LCB: J.C. Jackson
- RCB: Jalen Mills ^
- S: Adrian Phillips
- S: Devin McCourty
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
