The Chop Up with special guest Bruce Nolan

The Chop Up Crew is joined by Bruce Nolan to look forward to the Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots. Join us live tonight at 9 p.m. EST.

The live show kicks off at 9 p.m. EST on YouTube tonight. While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch here but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Then you can subscribe so you don’t miss another show.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications for the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel to get great shows like The Overreaction Podcast, Code of Conduct, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Food for Thought, Time 2 Shine, and The Chop Up!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.