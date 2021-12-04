Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Week 13 Game Picks & Brando’s Bets

Week 13 of the NFL season is here and there’s a lot of football to watch before the week wraps up with the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Pat, Jon, and Brando make their picks for the Bills game and five other inferior-but-above-average matchups.

Plus, Brando’s Bets is back on track after nailing last week’s parlay and predicting the Giants upset over the Eagles.

Game Pick Standings:

Brando: (43-23)

Jon: (34-32)

Pat: (31-35)

The generosity of Bills Mafia shines through again with the recent news that more than $108k has been raised for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, in honor of Tre’Davious White. (We are donating in increments of $27 as a nod to Tre White.)

If you’d like to join in this giving spirit, here’s a link to donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana: https://www.foodbanknla.org/

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.