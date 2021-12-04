Three Buffalo Bills questionable for New England Patriots game

Three members of the Buffalo Bills are questionable to play against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, but each of those players is a backup on the roster. With no one ruled out, it’s a sign that the team’s depth chart should be close to full capacity when they clash with their division rivals.

Fullback/Tight end Reggie Gilliam (ankle) is the least likely to play, having missed the first practice of the week and been limited in the other two sessions. Defensive end Efe Obada (hip) is an interesting case. It seems he suffered his injury during practice on Saturday. The Bills listed him as a full participant, but also gave him the questionable designation. Assume he won’t play out of precaution, but since the Bills didn’t call him out as limited, he might be good to go. Guard Cody Ford (bicep) is the last questionable name. He practiced fully all week, and played through his injury last week, so he’s available if the Bills need him.

Other big names on the list like Star Lotulelei (illness) and Matt Milano (shoulder) graduated to full participation on Saturday, and they’ll play. So will Spencer Brown, activated from the COVID list this week.

The Patriots have eight players listed as questionable, and all were limited participants in every single practice of the week. So it’s hard to get a read on whether anyone will miss the game.

The Bills still have until Monday afternoon to activate Jon Feliciano from injured reserve if they plan to play him in this game. Likewise, the Patriots have that deadline for activating Kyle Dugger and J.J. Taylor from the COVID-19 reserve list, assuming either is qualified to play.