Billieve: Previewing the Game of the Year vs. the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) host the New England Patriots (8-4) in a HUGE Monday Night Football clash in Week 13. This is by far the game of the year for the Bills. With a win, Buffalo takes control of the AFC East, but with a loss, the Bills could fall all the way to eighth in the AFC.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico have everything you need to know as the Bills look to knock off their AFC East foes.

Among the topics discussed:

The weather is likely to be a factor, with wind gusts of between 20 and 30 mph expected. How will the weather affect both offenses?

Who would have predicted when the season started that it would be the Patriots and not the Bills in first place when the calendar turned to December?

What has fueled the Patriots’ recent six-game winning streak?

Just how good is New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones, and what can Buffalo’s defense do to confuse and fluster the rookie?

How will Dane Jackson, Levi Wallace and the rest of the Bills secondary respond in their first game without All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White?

The Patriots feature a two-headed monster at running back in Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Buffalo’s ability to contain New England’s ground game will play a major role in whether the Bills can pick up this huge win.

Josh Allen can sometimes get too pumped up for big games, and he needs to stay calm and play with the poise he showed last year when Buffalo earned a big win over New England on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo’s offensive line played well in a win over the New Orleans Saints, and the return of Spencer Brown and Jon Feliciano should help this o-line find even more consistency.

Why wideout Gabriel Davis could be in line for a huge game.

The Bills will need to have success running the ball, and could we see Buffalo deploy three running backs (Devin Singletary, Matt Breida, and Zack Moss)?

Check out the latest Billieve Podcast for Boccacino and D’Amico’s thoughts and their score predictions as Buffalo looks to earn another primetime win over New England.

