Buffalo Bills Links, 12/5: Previewing the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) host the New England Patriots (8-4) in a HUGE Monday Night Football clash in Week 13. This is by far the game of the year for the Bills. With a win, Buffalo takes control of the AFC East, but with a loss, the Bills could fall all the way to eighth in the AFC.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by asking the question most Bills fans are pondering: Just how good are Mac Jones and the Patriots?
Additional Bills news from around the web
Just how good are Mac Jones and the Patriots?
The Patriots have won six straight games, outscoring their foes by a wide margin, including a 36-13 rout of the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the Patriots are limiting their mistakes, succeeding in running the ball and stopping the run on defense. But just how good are Bill Belichick and the Patriots? Plus, Buffalo CB Dane Jackson gets his first chance to step up with All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White sidelined, DT Ed Oliver looks to continue his disruptive play, and how to follow along as the Bills go for a much-needed win over the Patriots.
Spencer Brown, Star Lotulelei, Matt Milano injury updates
The Bills will need their full complement of players when they take on the Patriots, and according to head coach Sean McDermott, Buffalo should have right tackle Spencer Brown, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and linebacker Matt Milano on the field for this Monday night showdown.
Odds and ends
We get to know Buffalo’s special teams coach Heath Farwell’s thoughts on how his unit could impact the outcome of the game against the Patriots, tell Bills fans who they should be rooting for in Week 13, and examine the gusty tailgating conditions for the clash vs. the Patriots.
