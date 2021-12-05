AFC Playoff Picture: Bills hosting first-place Patriots Monday night

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) and the New England Patriots (8-4) are playing for first place in the AFC on Monday Night Football.

After the Baltimore Ravens lost on Sunday afternoon, their record fell to 8-4. They were previously in first place in the conference, but their conference record is worse than New England and Tennessee Titans (8-4), so the Patriots are number one for now followed by the Titans then Ravens as of right now. The Kansas City Chiefs can also get to 8-4 with a win on Sunday night, but they have the worst conference record of all the potential 8-4 teams, so they will be fourth in any scenario at that record.

If the Bills win on Monday, they will be 8-4 to join the party atop the AFC while the Patriots drop to 8-5. The Titans would be first, the Bills second, and the Ravens third, and if they win, the Chiefs fourth.

More to come...