Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots broadcast info, announcers, streaming, radio, television

The New England Patriots (8-4) have been a thorn in the proverbial side of the Buffalo Bills (7-4) for the entire 21st Century.

During the 2000s, New England won six Super Bowl championships. The Bills made the playoffs only three times during that same time frame.

But Bills fans started to breathe a sigh of relief beginning in 2020. First future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then Josh Allen earned All-Pro honors while guiding Buffalo to its first AFC East title in 25 years and an appearance in the AFC title game. Lastly, Bill Belichick’s Patriots bumbled their way to a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs.

Coming into this year, Buffalo was the odds-on favorites to not only win another AFC East crown, but represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, while in New England, Belichick turned over the offense to a rookie quarterback, Mac Jones.

As the two teams prepare for a HUGE showdown on Monday Night Football in Week 13, it is the Patriots and not the Bills who lead the AFC East race.

The importance of this game cannot be understated. New England comes to town on a six-game winning streak, and if Buffalo has any designs on claiming the divisional title, it needs to pick up a win over its bitter rivals.

A win and the Bills could still win the AFC East even if they lose the rematch in New England on Dec. 26. A loss and the Bills could slide all the way to eighth place in a crowded AFC playoff picture.

The Bills got back in the win column on Thanksgiving, routing the New Orleans Saints 31-6 behind four touchdown passes from Allen, two receiving touchdowns from tight end Dawson Knox, and a stout defense that outgained New Orleans 361-190 while enjoying a massive edge in time of possession (34:38 to 25:22).

The Patriots dispatched of the Tennessee Titans 36-13 as Jones passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns, and New England intercepted Ryan Tannehill four times in the win. During their winning streak, the Patriots have outscored their foes by a 211-63 margin.

Monday’s game is the 123rd meeting all-time between the Bills and New England. The Patriots lead the series 76-45-1, with Buffalo sweeping the 2020 season series by scores of 24-21 on Nov. 1 in Western New York, and 38-9 on Dec. 28 in Foxborough.

Buffalo is listed as a 2.5-point favorite vs. New England. The Bills will be wearing their blue jerseys with white pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Monday night’s game from home:

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Channel: The game will be carried nationally on ESPN.

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

Streaming: FuboTV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY.

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Fan 590 AM (Toronto), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network.

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.

Online: NFL Game Pass, NFL.com Game Center

Betting Odds

Line: Bills by 2.5

