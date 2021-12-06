Bills vs Buccaneers: Buffalo opens as underdog in Tampa

The Buffalo Bills haven’t played yet in Week 13, but their Week 14 game odds are already on the board. The Bills will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday and Buffalo is a 3.5-point underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is only the second time Buffalo has been an underdog this season. Back in Week 5, they were 2.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs but won that game big on the back of a solid defensive performance and a nice day at the office for QB Josh Allen.

The over/under of 53 points is the highest on the board. It means the oddsmakers think it’s going to be around a 28-25 Bucs win.

Up to this point, Buffalo has covered the point spread in every one of their wins on the season (pending the results of Monday Night Football). If you just bet the Bills this year, you’d be 7-4, just like Buffalo’s overall record.

