Bills vs Patriots: Jamie Collins is back for New England

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins was placed on injured reserve in mid-November and he is apparently making his return to the active roster today, according to his agent. Collins joined the Patriots in October after being released by the Detroit Lions.

Collins was a 2013 second-round pick of the Patriots and played for them from 2013 to 2016. He returned in 2019 before singing with the Detroit Lions and Matt Patricia. He rejoined the Patriots during the season and is a rotational player; he hasn’t played more than 27 percent of the team’s snaps since his return.

He does have an interception and sack during his five games with the Patriots this season in addition to seven tackles.

It’s unclear how effective he’s going to be during his comeback from an ankle injury. He returned to practice last week, but because he was on injured reserve, the team never had to disclose if he practiced in full or limited.

In other Patriots defensive news, there is nothing to indicate safety Kyle Dugger will be taken off the COVID-19 list in time for tonight’s contest.