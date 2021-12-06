Buffalo Bills inactives vs. New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are set to kick off in around 90 minutes, and each team has released its list of inactive players. Neither team had ruled a player out prior to tonight, so this one was a true mystery.

Buffalo did have to shuffle its roster a bit before the game, as linebacker A.J. Klein was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the five o’clock hour. The Bills also elevated defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.

Which players are scratched for tonight? The list is below.

FB Reggie Gilliam

“Sledge” suffered an ankle injury last week against the New Orleans Saints, and while he was able to log some limited practice sessions this week, he is out tonight. Zack Moss is active tonight after he was a healthy scratch on Thanksgiving night.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

After spending Buffalo’s first ten games as the primary return man, his job has been usurped by rookie Marquez Stevenson. McKenzie is a healthy scratch for the second straight week.

WR Marquez Stevenson

Well this is weird. After usurping McKenzie’s return-man job, Stevenson is a healthy scratch. Return duties will be handled by...Matt Breida? We’ll find out, I suppose.

OL Jamil Douglas

With Spencer Brown back, that means that Daryl Williams slides back in to right guard. With Tommy Doyle on the Reserve/COVID list, that means Bobby Hart is active as the swing tackle. Douglas is the odd man out.

DE Efe Obada

The hip injury that caused him to be listed as questionable will keep him out of the game, or perhaps it’s strictly a coach’s decision. Either way, Obada is down and Boogie Basham is up this week.

DT Vernon Butler

The high-priced veteran was a healthy scratch last week, and he’ll be one again this week. Eli Ankou is active for the second consecutive week after being elevated from the practice squad.

Here are New England’s inactives tonight.