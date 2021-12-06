Buffalo Bills place linebacker A.J. Klein on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills announced that linebacker A.J. Klein was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of tonight’s game against the New England Patriots. While Klein is not a starter on defense, he serves a valuable role as a depth piece and as a special teams contributor.

In the same announcement, Buffalo also noted that they elevated defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad ahead of tonight’s contest. Giles-Harris serves as insurance against any other positive tests and/or as depth if the team chooses to make him active this evening.

Ankou was active last week, but with Star Lotulelei expected to play this evening, Ankou may not be activated for the second consecutive game. Buffalo could also choose to keep Ankou on the gameday roster just in case Lotulelei needs to play a limited number of snaps as he recovers from his own positive COVID test.

Klein has started three games on defense this year. The veteran linebacker has 30 tackles, three pass breakups, four tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit, and one fumble recovery on the season.