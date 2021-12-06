AFC Playoff Picture: Bills fall into thick of Wild Card race with loss

The Buffalo Bills are in a bit of trouble in the AFC Playoff Standings following their most recent loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. With a middling record in conference games, they might need to win four of their last five games just to make the playoffs.

We’ll get into those scenarios more as the week rolls on, but instead of being tied for first in the conference, Buffalo has fallen sharply into the Wild Card race. They are currently hanging onto the final Wild Card spot, just a half-game ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts, who both beat the Bills this season.

In the standings below, division leaders are listed in the 1-4 slots.

AFC Standings

++ Houston is eliminated from the postseason