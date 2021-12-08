Jamie D and Big Newt: Moving forward from Pats loss

The Buffalo Bills came up short on Monday Night Football, losing to the New England Patriots. Bills fans, along with Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton, aren’t happy.

The hosts dive in by discussing where the coaching staff may have fallen short, along with the fact that the weather conditions were a distinct disadvantage to the Bills.

They also discuss the construction of the roster, and how that has added to the Bills’ inability to run the ball, not just in the inclement weather of Monday night, but all season too.

Yet still, the team is in the seventh playoff spot. Can the Bills maintain their playoff position? The hosts take a look at the rest of the schedule and analyze playoff chances.

