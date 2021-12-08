Buffalo Bills Links, 12/8: Recapping loss to Patriots

Ugh. The Buffalo Bills (7-5) had ample opportunities to earn a huge statement win and take control of the AFC East race when they hosted the New England Patriots (9-4) on Monday Night Football. Instead, New England imposed their will on Buffalo, running all over the Bills defense en route to a 14-10 win.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by recapping the latest loss to the Evil Empire.

The Bills knew the Patriots were going to run the ball, and still they couldn’t stop Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson from running wild in Week 13. We recap the latest loss to a Bill Belichick team, discuss Buffalo’s persistent problems in the red zone, break down the key plays that doomed the Bills, and discuss what Buffalo needs to do to get a once-promising season back on track.

Josh Allen got no help from his offense in a deflating loss to the Patriots. Plus, is there a brewing disconnect between head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll? Can the Bills fix their once-potent offense? We also hand out grades after Buffalo fell to 3-3 in its last six games, and react to a setback that could come back to haunt the Bills in their quest for a playoff berth.

Find out where the Bills find themselves in the latest NFL power rankings, discover why defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was selected as Buffalo’s Walter Payton Man of the Year for the second straight time, get the latest on Josh Allen’s latest financial pledge to help Buffalo’s Oishei’s Children’s Hospital, and more!