Buffalo Bills Links, 12/8: Recapping loss to Patriots

Ugh. The Buffalo Bills (7-5) had ample opportunities to earn a huge statement win and take control of the AFC East race when they hosted the New England Patriots (9-4) on Monday Night Football. Instead, New England imposed their will on Buffalo, running all over the Bills defense en route to a 14-10 win.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by recapping the latest loss to the Evil Empire.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC Playoff Picture: Bills fall into thick of Wild Card race with loss - Buffalo Rumblings
- Takeaways: Weather, McDermott among damning factors in Bills’ loss to Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 10, New England Patriots 14: Rapid recap and notes - Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five New England Patriots to watch at the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five Buffalo Bills to watch vs. the New England Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings
- Snap count notes: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills see slight drop in Week 14 NFL power rankings - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Draft: College football recap, Week 14 - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills pushed around on Monday night
The Bills knew the Patriots were going to run the ball, and still they couldn’t stop Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson from running wild in Week 13. We recap the latest loss to a Bill Belichick team, discuss Buffalo’s persistent problems in the red zone, break down the key plays that doomed the Bills, and discuss what Buffalo needs to do to get a once-promising season back on track.
- Analysis: Lack of push up front foiled Bills in key moments vs. Patriots | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Patriots prove they’re the best in AFC East as Bills are blown off course - Democrat & Chronicle
- Missed opportunities and differing philosophies? Bills’ offense has work to do - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Red zone woes plague Bills again in loss to Patriots | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Plays that shaped the game: Patriots rely on heavy personnel to make big run plays | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills sputtering toward the finish line after a crushing AFC East collision – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Upon Further Review: All signs after loss to Patriots point to Bills becoming unglued | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Report card, observations, reactions to Week 10 win
Josh Allen got no help from his offense in a deflating loss to the Patriots. Plus, is there a brewing disconnect between head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll? Can the Bills fix their once-potent offense? We also hand out grades after Buffalo fell to 3-3 in its last six games, and react to a setback that could come back to haunt the Bills in their quest for a playoff berth.
-
Jason Wolf: Josh Allen gets no help as Bills lose to Patriots, fall from thick of AFC playoff race | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Report Card: Coaching, run defense come up small in damaging defeat to New England | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Report card: Bills manhandled by Patriots, season could spiral out of control - Democrat & Chronicle
- Patriots beyond predictable on offense, but Bills get outphysicaled again (Week 13 report card) - newyorkupstate.com
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Patriots at Bills - WGR 550
- A disconnect brewing between Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll? 7 observations from the Bills’ loss to the Patriots – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Sean McDermott believes he’s on same page with Brian Daboll - WGR 550
- Observations: Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll say they’re on the same page | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills offense is broken; Sean McDermott not sure if it’s fixable - newyorkupstate.com
- Observations: Even when they knew it was coming, Bills’ run defense was helpless to stop Patriots in ugly loss | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Simon: Bills were own worst enemy - WGR 550
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Patriots | Week 13 - BuffaloBills.com
- Sean McDermott was angry, and rightfully so, about the loss to the Patriots - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills getting dangerously close to ‘In the Hunt’ territory following loss to Patriots (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Snap count notes: Matt Breida benched after failing to secure handoff against Patriots | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
Find out where the Bills find themselves in the latest NFL power rankings, discover why defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was selected as Buffalo’s Walter Payton Man of the Year for the second straight time, get the latest on Josh Allen’s latest financial pledge to help Buffalo’s Oishei’s Children’s Hospital, and more!
- NFL Power Rankings Week 14: 1-32 poll, plus players who need to step it up in last month - ESPN.com
- Patriots? Thrilled. Bills? Sick. Plus 16 things you need to know about the NFL playoff picture. Week 13 reality check – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Buffalo Bills ‘on verge of falling out of playoff field’ following loss to Patriots (Post-Week 13 power rankings) - newyorkupstate.com
- Harrison Phillips selected as Buffalo’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for second consecutive year - BuffaloBills.com
- Josh Allen and Nike pledge $100,000 to Oishei’s Children’s Hospital - BuffaloBills.com
- Alan Pergament: Steve Levy’s humor earns style points in Patriots’ old-fashioned rush to victory | Television | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie has one-word response to Sean McDermott’s lack of trust in returners - newyorkupstate.com
Loading comments...