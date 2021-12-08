Buffalo Bills activate OL Tommy Doyle, cut OL Bobby Hart

Coming off a deflating 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills (7-5) announced a pair of moves involving members of their offensive line on Tuesday.

Rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle was activated from the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list after spending a week there, while veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart was released from the team following his third stint with Buffalo to make room for Doyle.

Doyle, Buffalo’s fifth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, has served as one of the Bills’ reserve linemen this year. He was sidelined for the loss to the Patriots and has seen action in six games for Buffalo, including 15 total offensive snaps and 21 snaps on special teams.

Hart was signed by the Bills in November after being a member of the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad. He also was signed by the Bills in March before being cut by the team before the regular season began.

The Bills are almost at full strength along their offensive line. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list before the Patriots game, and the team will look to activate starting left guard Jon Feliciano from injured reserve following his hamstring injury over the next two weeks.

Buffalo travels south for a big showdown with Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14.

Linebacker A.J. Klein is the only Bills player who remains on the COVID-19 list and is likely to remain there for this Sunday’s game.