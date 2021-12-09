 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Circling the Wagons: Pats run over Bills on Monday Night Football

Bills lose to Pats in obvious fashion. Let’s discuss!

By ctwpod
In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New England Patriots 14-10 on Monday Night Football to go to 7-5 on the season. We discuss the inability of the Bills’ defense to stop the run and the inability of the offense to establish the run. We talk about coaching issues, play-calling, Josh Allen, dropped passes, how the season lines up with a major loss to a divisional opponent and much more!

We announce the winner of this week’s giveaway, and we discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

