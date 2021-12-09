Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Rookie review

Our favorite team from Western New York didn’t have the best Monday Night Football performance against their hated rivals the New England Patriots. While the Buffalo Bills’ defense gave up a decent amount of rushing yards, they held down their end of the bargain by only giving up 14 points. It was the offense that failed to do its job for several reasons, including miscues and general mistakes. Meanwhile, the team’s rookie class performed admirably, despite the loss. More about how each rookie performed below.

DE Gregory Rousseau

Immediately making his impact felt in the run game with a tackle for a loss on the first drive, it seemed like whenever the rookie was in the game New England’s offense didn’t want to run to his side. Rousseau’s length and speed is difficult for any offensive lineman performing reach blocks to get around. The fact that Rousseau only received 45 percent of the defensive snaps is highly questionable, as he was clearly more effective than Jerry Hughes or even Mario Addison.

DE Carlos Basham Jr.

Similar to when the team was playing another run-heavy offense in the Indianapolis Colts, Basham was active and saw a significant amount of snaps on defense. Lined up inside a lot of the time, he had an impressive tackle for a loss by using his lateral juke against the guard. That relative quickness on the interior showed up a few times, and it certainly wasn’t his fault the defense struggled to stop the run.

OT Spencer Brown

Finally returning to the lineup after being out due to injuries and COVID-19, Brown’s performance was pretty much in-line with his output earlier in the season. He had an egregious hold that prevented a first-down catch from Cole Beasley, but he didn’t give up many pressures when in pass protection. The coaches again chose not to run much this game, although he did get push against the powerful New England defensive ends when asked.

OT Tommy Doyle

Doyle spent the game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

WR Marquez Stevenson

Stevenson was surprisingly held out of the game against New England, it’s possible his bobbled punt from the New Orleans Saints game led to the coaches deciding to sit him down.

S Damar Hamlin

The rookie safety was active for the game, but only saw special teams snaps. Perhaps the coaches are starting to trust him more in that particular area.

CB Rachad Wildgoose

On November 16, the New York Jets signed Wildgoose to their 53-man roster off of the Bills’ practice squad.

OG Jack Anderson

On September 21, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Anderson to their 53-man roster and off of the Bills’ practice squad.