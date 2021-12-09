Buffalo Bills Links, 12/9: Early thoughts on the matchup vs. Bucs

Less than a week after suffering an all-too-familiar loss to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, the task doesn’t get any easier this week for the Buffalo Bills (7-5), who hit the road to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) in a big Week 14 clash.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off with some early thoughts on the matchup between the Bills and a very familiar face: quarterback Tom Brady.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC Playoff Picture: Bills fall into thick of Wild Card race with loss - Buffalo Rumblings
- Snap count notes: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills see slight drop in Week 14 NFL power rankings - Buffalo Rumblings
- Jamie D and Big Newt: Moving forward from Pats loss - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills activate OL Tommy Doyle, cut OL Bobby Hart - Buffalo Rumblings
- One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills fall to the New England Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills preparing to face familiar foe Sunday: Tom Brady
When the Buffalo Bills traded up to draft Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, they found a willing trade partner in the Buccaneers, and the two sides worked out a rare draft-day trade that ended up making both sides markedly better. Leading up to Sunday’s showdown in Tampa Bay, learn how that trade wound up benefitting both teams, then find out what defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier thinks his defense needs to do to slow down Brady and the Bucs’ offense, read up on the top storylines from the Bills vs. the Bucs, and get expert game predictions for who will win.
- Bucs, Bills set themselves up for success with Josh Allen/Vita Vea trade early in 2018 NFL Draft – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- What will it take to stop familiar foe Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense - BuffaloBills.com
- Top 5 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Buccaneers - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills at Buccaneers spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for Week 14 game between Tom Brady and Josh Allen – The Athletic (Subscription required)
- Bills, Bucs first injury reports - WGR 550
- NFL picks against the spread: Sheil Kapadia has the Cowboys, Bills, and Packers in Week 14 – The Athletic (Subscription required)
Former special teams ace Mark Pike passes away
Pike, who was a seventh-round draft pick out of Georgia Tech in 1986, played his entire 13-year career with the Bills as a special teams stalwart. Pike still holds the franchise record for career special teams tackles (255). He passed away at the age of 57 after battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
- Former Bills special teams ace Mark Pike dies at 57 | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Former Buffalo Bills special teams standout Mark Pike dies at 57 - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills’ all-time leading special teams tackler Mark Pike dies after having cancer, COVID-19 - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- Bills special teams stalwart Mark Pike passes away - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
Following their disappointing loss to the New England Patriots, we hand out position-by-position grades, analyze how the Patriots employed an extra blocker to slow down Josh Allen and the Bills’ passing attack, hear former Bills quarterback Joe Ferguson reflect on the time Buffalo won a game without completing a pass, assess the head-coaching rumors involving Leslie Frazier, discover why defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was selected as Buffalo’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, and more!
- Position grades: Forecast for next three weeks is tough sledding for Bills’ RBs | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Jim Kubiak: Patriots smartly used one extra blocker to slow Allen, Bills’ passing game | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Erik Brady: Joe Ferguson reflects on 1974 game the Bills won without completing a pass | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- NFL rumors: Buffalo Bills’ Leslie Frazier has ‘fair bit of smoke’ connecting him to potential HC job - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills DT Harrison Phillips believes in building with others, on and off the field | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ Micah Hyde discusses exchange with reporter that went viral after Patriots loss - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills safety Micah Hyde addresses postgame news conference | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Loading comments...