Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers broadcast map

Less than one week after suffering a disappointing loss to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, the task doesn’t get any easier for the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14.

Up next is a date with a man who tormented the Bills during his 20-year career with the Patriots: Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With a matchup between two teams who entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, and with this being Brady’s first game against the Bills since he left New England following the 2019 season, it’s no wonder the Bills vs. Buccaneers showdown will have the national spotlight as CBS’ featured 4:25 p.m. EST broadcast.

The majority of the country will get to watch the Bills try and improve their positioning in the crowded AFC playoff picture, and CBS is sending its top broadcast team to handle the Bills/Bucs clash. Jim Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer, Tony Romo will provide color commentary, and Tracy Wolfson will handle sideline reporter duties.

The areas that can see the game are highlighted in red (map courtesy of 506sports):

The other late CBS broadcast features the San Francisco 49ers traveling to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (blue).

Sunday’s matchup is the 12th all-time between these teams. Tampa Bay holds a 7-4 edge in the all-time series, including winning two of the last three meetings.

The last time the Bills took on the Buccaneers, Stephen Hauschka’s third field goal of the game with 14 seconds remaining lifted Buffalo to a 30-27 win in Orchard Park on Oct. 22, 2017.

LeSean McCoy scored two rushing touchdowns, Tyrod Taylor completed 20 of 33 passes for 268 yards and a TD, Deonte Thompson hauled in four passes for 107 yards, and then-rookie Matt Milano recorded a key interception to fuel the Bills to victory.

The last time Buffalo traveled to Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers earned a 27-6 win on Dec. 8, 2013. Buffalo has not won in Tampa Bay since the 1991 season, when Hall of Famer Jim Kelly hit Keith McKeller for a 29-yard score in the fourth quarter to snap a 10-all tie and give the Bills a 17-10 victory on Sept. 22, 1991.