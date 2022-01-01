Four Downs: No time for a letdown in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are home on Sunday afternoon to face the Atlanta Falcons, following a monster victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday. This edition of Four Downs has everything you need to get ready for kickoff.

No letdowns for Buffalo

Hear me out for a second. The Week 16 victory over the Patriots was fantastic. But it’s over, and needs to be put in the rearview mirror. Just like the Week 5 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, last week was not the Super Bowl. So while it was a great win for a number of reasons, the Bills need to ensure there is no letdown against the Falcons on Sunday. If the Bills are the AFC contender we all believe they can be, the week-to-week roller coaster can’t continue.

It will be interesting to see if the Bills remain aggressive on offense against a 14-point underdog, and if the pass rush can consistently get home against Matt Ryan. Hopefully the Bills can do both, and ride a bit of the momentum—similar to how they closed out the 2020 regular season.

The Isaiah McKenzie story of the year

Isaiah McKenzie is already a favorite of teammates and fans alike, and it’s hard to think of what could make “Little Dirty” even more revered in the Buffalo community. Sure, a stellar performance against the New England Patriots didn’t hurt at all. But it’s the story below, by Tim Graham of The Athletic, that demonstrates what an endearing personality the Bills have in McKenzie.

Two nights before Buffalo beat the Pats, Bills WR @_IsaiahMcKenzie put out a message on IG.



A fan DMed McKenzie to invite him to his family's gathering.



In less than 15 minutes, McKenzie pulled up in his Mercedes SUV.@ByTimGraham: https://t.co/w9o6Q90eFX pic.twitter.com/ujIxX7n7cm — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 29, 2021

Podcast of the Week

This week’s must-listen comes courtesy of Bruce Nolan, and the latest episode of The Bruce Exclusive. There were so many narratives leading up to the Bills’ matchup with the Patriots, and Bruce takes a closer look at how some of these stories played out. You all know that Bruce brings a unique perspective to each episode, and I particularly enjoyed his take on head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. You can catch the episode here.

Prediction: Bills 35, Falcons 17

Despite the fear of a letdown from many Bills fans, the club delivers a dominating performance against the Falcons on Sunday. The Bills have a full compliment of weapons back in the mix (thanks to the return of Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley), and Josh Allen once again goes over 300 yards passing. I predict a wire-to-wire victory for the Bills on Sunday.