BBR: Thoughts on the Bills getting healthy, Steve Tasker, and reflecting on 2021

As 2021 comes to an end, I take some time to reflect on the past year for the Buffalo Bills and our team at Buffalo Rumblings. Of course I need to share my thoughts on Steve Tasker, guys coming off the COVID-19 list, and the impact of guys like Cole Beasley and Jon Feliciano to the lineup.

You can listen to the episode below, but please know how appreciative I am that each of you take the time to listen to our shows each week. There is a very talented group of individuals who put out these great shows each week, which is made possible thanks to our readers and listeners. Have a happy New Year and go Bills!

