2022 Buffalo Bills opponents finalized

With the conclusion of the 2021 NFL regular season, the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 opponents are also set. In addition to their normal slate of home and away games against the AFC East, Buffalo will play the AFC North and the NFC North in 2022.

The NFL’s 17th game is an inter-conference matchup. After playing the NFC East in 2021, Buffalo’s opponent is the same-seeded team from the NFC West in 2022.

The Bills finished in first place in the division, so they will play three additional first-place teams; one each from the AFC West (away), AFC South (home), and NFC West (away). That’s in addition to the two division winners everyone in the AFC East will play.

Here’s a full rundown of the teams and locations. The full schedule release will be in May.

Home

Away

On the surface, it looks like it could be a bear with lots of travel and difficult teams. It should provide some comfort that the rest of the AFC East will also be playing the majority of these games. The Patriots get the second-place teams from the AFC West (playoff-bound Raiders), AFC South (Colts, who should have been playoff-bound), and NFC West (playoff-bound Cardinals). The Dolphins get the third-place teams and the Jets get the fourth-place teams.