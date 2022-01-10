NFL Playoff schedule: Buffalo Bills will host New England Patriots in Wild Card weekend

Wild Card weekend just got a little more juice. The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Saturday, January 15th, at 8:15 PM. The winner will move on and the loser will go home.

The two teams split their season series, with the Patriots winning in Buffalo on a windy Monday night while the Bills were able to go to New England and defeat them handily on the day after Christmas. They’ll play their third game against each other in 40 days next Saturday.

The Patriots lost in Week 18 to the Miami Dolphins but backed into the playoffs after clinching in Week 17. A Patriots win and a Bills loss in Week 18 would have given the division championship to New England.

Buffalo could have played the Los Angeles Chargers on Wild Card weekend, but L.A. lost their Sunday night play-in game to the Las Vegas Raiders in really wild fashion. With the Indianapolis Colts losing, the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to sneak into the final playoff spot with an overtime victory. It was way closer than this paragraph would indicate, as a tie between the Raiders and Chargers would have knocked out the Steelers. The two teams went deep into overtime on a crazy sequence of fourth down conversions, but ultimately Vegas overcame that for the victory.

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 PM on Saturday, the 15th. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM on Sunday, the 16th.

AFC Playoff Picture

Tennessee Titans (12-5) Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) Buffalo Bills (11-6) Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) New England Patriots (10-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

Missing the cut were the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens. The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars were all eliminated earlier.