Snap count notes: Tommy Doyle, Harrison Phillips up playing time again in Jets vs Bills

In snap-count notes news, Matt Haack returned to punting action this week, elevating his snap counts. This is the end of the Matt Haack conversation. Aside from that and a couple hiccups, the Buffalo Bills dominated the New York Jets to win the AFC East Division Crown for the second year in a row! Let’s check in on playing time.

Offense (82 snaps)

The 100% club is a little slim thanks to Mitch Trubisky coming in at the end of the game, keeping me at exactly ten “Josh Allen passing yards” short of hitting a bet in the newly legalized in NY, online sports gambling scene. But I’m not bitter. Allen can give his buddy Stefon Diggs nine catches to hit his incentive but can’t get Ol’ Skare ten more passing yards. Not bitter at all.

Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates, Daryl Williams, and Spencer Brown all hit the 100% mark. Tommy Doyle hit 23% of snaps, all of which were “extra,” which is similar to how Buffalo played Atlanta to get the ground game going. Doyle hit 11% versus New England the week before, meaning we’ve got a trend going.

Right along with that, Dawson Knox was nearly omnipresent on offense, and Reggie Gilliam was on the field over one-fifth of the time. The Bills are getting a little bigger and more physical as they enter the playoffs.

Gabriel Davis saw the most snaps for receivers again, trailed closely by Stefon Diggs. Cole Beasley is next up, with Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow rounding out the group. Devin Singletary continues to be featured ahead of Zack Moss.

Defense (46 snaps)

Dane Jackson can’t really call himself a “club” but he’s the only one who played every snap this week. The rest of the usual club of Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Levi Wallace, and Taron Johnson were all pulled late in the game when the contest was already decided.

For defensive tackles, Harrison Phillips and Ed Oliver led the way. Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei round out the group. Lotulelei having dwindling time while Phillips increases is now a two-game deal. This will be an interesting group to monitor with the New England Patriots coming to town. Unless the Bills know something we don’t, the expectation will be for New England to have a heavy dose of ground game again to support the “arm talent” of Mac Jones.

For defensive ends, Greg Rousseau leads the pack followed by Jerry Hughes. Mario Addison, Boogie Basham, and A.J. Epenesa all rotated in as well. There were three defensive tackle snaps taken by ends.

I want to mention the insane disparity in snap counts this week. The Bills’ defense essentially got a partial bye week with how infrequently the Jets were on offense. There was a 14-minute difference in time of possession if you want to measure it that way. Making that stat even more ridiculous is that of those 46 snaps, there were nine sacks and ten tackles for a loss. That’s 19 plays moving backwards.

Special teams (34 snaps)

Two quick things so I can stop trying to avert my gaze from a certain name. Reggie Gilliam lands on top this week. The Bills don’t seem confident in their returners as Micah Hyde took over on punts this game.