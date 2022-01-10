Circling the Wagons: Bills clinch AFC East, take down Jets 27-10

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ win over the New York Jets to clinch the AFC East for the second consecutive season. We discuss the Bills’ run game finding its way again, Josh Allen’s clutch plays (with a few inconsistencies thrown in), Diggs’s incentive, Buffalo’s defense getting nine sacks, Matt Haack’s day punting the ball (or lack thereof), and much more!

We announce the winner this week’s giveaway, and we discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications for the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.