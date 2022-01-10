Buffalo Bills Links, 1/10: AFC East Champs!

The Buffalo Bills successfully repeated as AFC East champions thanks to a dominant 27-10 win over the New York Jets on a chilly Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links recaps Buffalo’s fourth straight win to wrap up the regular season, spotlights another dominant effort by the Bills’ defense in holding the Jets to 53 yards of total offense, and gets you ready for Saturday night’s HUGE Wild Card game vs. the New England Patriots.

The Buffalo Bills’ defense continues to be dominant, limiting the Jets to 53 yards of total offense and four first downs. Plus, Mario Addison and Jordan Poyer each had two sacks as the Bills brought down Zach Wilson nine times, the ground game was once again stellar led by Devin Singletary, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs put on a show, and Matt Haack had a night to forget in the win.

Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense started strong and did just enough to sweep the Jets for the second straight season. Relive the key plays that helped clinch Buffalo’s first AFC East crown at home since the 1995 season, learn how Buffalo’s defense put the finishing touches on a historic season, discover how Devin Singletary came to the rescue just in time for Buffalo’s inconsistent offense, and find out why winning a divisional title before the home crowd was important for the Bills.

The Bills and Patriots split the 2021 season series, with each team earning a road win. The rematch at 8:15 PM EST on Saturday night pits the AFC East champion and third-seeded Bills against the sixth-seeded Patriots, who fell to the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season finale. Get early thoughts on Buffalo’s Wild Card game, see how the Bills stack up against the rest of the AFC, and find out if the Bills caught a break by earning the No. 3 seed.

We now know the full list of opponents for the Bills in 2022. Plus, Josh Allen isn’t satisfied with just winning another division title and has his sights set on loftier goals, why fans should appreciate what Buffalo did to go back-to-back in the AFC East, and All Pro wideout Stefon Diggs honors Betty White with some pretty sweet cleats.