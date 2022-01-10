NFL Coaching Carousel: Miami’s Brian Flores among Black Monday firings

After three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, head coach Brian Flores is out of a job and the AFC East will have another coaching change this offseason. Flores was never able to beat the Bills, going 0-6 in his three seasons. He was 24-25 as head coach of the Dolphins. Miami is keeping general manager Chris Grier, though, and he’ll get another crack at the plate.

Two other regimes were completely overhauled on Monday, as well. Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings and general manager Rick Spielman are both out after another disappointing season. The Chicago Bears are also rebooting, with GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy fired. Outside of the Green Bay Packers, the AFC North is much different in the last 13 months.

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos parted ways with Vic Fangio. George Paton will stay on as general manager. He’s never hired a head coach before, as Fangio was hired by former GM John Elway, who remains in the Broncos front office as an advisor.

In December, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer for negative conduct in and around the team. General manager Trent Baalke has so far held onto his job, but a very public protest at the Jags game on Sunday called him and the entire organization clowns.

The Bills have candidates for both general manager and head coach positions. For GM, assistant general manager Joe Schoen and senior personnel advisor and former Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine could be on short lists around the NFL. At head coach, both coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier have interviewed for head coaching opportunities in recent years.

We’ll keep updating as more information comes around.

General Manager Openings

Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears

Head Coach Openings