New York Giants request interview with Bills’ assistant GM Joe Schoen

The Buffalo Bills could lose two of their top lieutenants in the front office in consecutive offseasons. After number three man Dan Morgan left for the Carolina Panthers a year ago to become their top assistant, the New York Giants have requested an interview with assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their vacant general manager position. Schoen is Bills GM Brandon Beane’s top assistant.

New York’s David Gettleman retired on Monday, a day after another disastrous season at the helm for the Giants. Gettleman is Bills’ GM Brandon Beane’s main mentor from their time together with the Carolina Panthers.

Schoen interviewed for the vacant general manager job with the Carolina Panthers last year but didn’t make it past the opening round. They eventually went with former Seattle Seahawks personnel man Scott Fitterer. Schoen began his career in Carolina, working with Beane after Gettleman’s departure.

With the Panthers, Schoen started as an intern in 2000 and worked his way up the scouting ranks. He moved to Miami in 2008, moving up their ladder to the Dolphins’ number three spot from 2014 to 2017 before getting the promotion to come to Buffalo. His focus has usually been in the college scouting ranks as opposed to pro personnel and free agents.

The Bills have a strong culture in the personnel department. After 2017, vice president of player personnel Brian Gaines was hired by the Houston Texans as general manager. Morgan moved up, and now Schoen becomes the next name on the list. The Bills have put together a solid roster in the six years since Beane has taken over the helm.

Schoen is just one of several candidates that will chat with the folks in Jersey. The Giants have requested interviews with Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. Cowden and Schoen worked together with Beane in Carolina, while Ossenfort worked with current Giants coach Joe Judge when the pair were with the Patriots.